Kendrapara: Ten marine fishermen were arrested from the sea waters of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Wednesday for illegally fishing in the turtle congregation zone, a forest officer said.

The fishing trawler, used by the fishermen, was also seized by the forest patrolling team.

The fishermen, who hail from the coastal districts, were later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Manas Das, said.

The fishing vessel had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors, contravening the provisions of various Acts, he added.