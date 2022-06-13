Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a man brutally killed a shop owner at Uparadumuka village under Pirahat police limits in Bhadrak district. The deceased shop owner has been identified as Dharanidhar Kuanr.

The accused Subhendu Panda who is a tenant, was also a close friend of Kuanr. According to sources, Dharanidhar owned a shop in Kolkata and had rented it out to his friend Subhendu.

However Subhendu was not paying the rent regularly which created a rift between the two. In the meantime, Dharanidhar started looking for a new tenant. This did not go well with Subhendu who decided to eliminate Dharanidhar. Subhendu called Dharanidhar back from Kolkata promising him to clear the rent due. Then he took Dharanidhar to a river bank near Uparadukuma village and allegedly s t r a n g u l at e d t h e l at t e r.

Subsequently, he disposed the body after wrapping it with a sack. The matter came to the fore after locals spotted the body June 3 and informed the cops. Since then, police had registered a case and were investigating the case.

During investigation, police got a lead and nabbed Subhendu from Tamil Nadu who later confessed to the crime.

Later, police took Subhendu to the crime spot to recreate the crime scene before he was produced in the court, Sunday. Subhendu was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. The investigating team has also recovered the rope used to strangulate Dharanidhar.