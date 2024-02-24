Jajpur: Wages and other issues have sparked sharp unrest among the workers and labourers in Sukinda mining region as well as in Kalinganagar industrial area of Jajpur district. It has been alleged that many workers and labourers in Sukinda mining region and Kalinganagar are underpaid. They have staged agitations alleging that the mines authorities are not paying them their wages, EPF and bonus for over a year.

Moreover, payment of 50 per cent less wages now in comparison to what they used to get 25 years ago has also sparked resentment among the labourers forcing them to migrate to other states and work there in various units to earn a livelihood. Abrupt dismissal, low wages, non-payment of wages and other perks for longer periods, engagement of outsiders ignoring the locals and apathy towards the rightful demands of the displaced are some of the reasons fuelling the discontent among them. Some even alleged that persons having the same technical qualifications are being given different salaries. As a result, they are preparing for a showdown for the fulfilment of their demands. This apart, fast unto-death protests have also become regular demanding jobs to the next of kin of the deceased labourers and workers. The simmering tension among them over these issues is now spilling out and spreading unrest in these areas. Labourers alleged that the authorities of mines and industrial firms have let them down and neglected their rightful demand by greasing the palms of senior government officials, police and public representatives with cash and attractive gifts.

As a result, senior government officials and public representatives have chosen to stay mum while overlooking their demands. Moreover, efforts are also being made to suppress their agitation whenever they resort to protests to highlight their demands. Several meetings have been held comprising the district administration, mines and industrial authorities as well as trade union leaders to resolve their demands but in vain as the officials are in cahoots with the mines and industrial authorities.

As many as 248 casual labourers of Balasore Alloys mines staged an agitation over payment of their arrears, outstanding EPF and bonus in November, last year. Later, the agitation was withdrawn after the mines authorities assured to fulfil their demands. However, the promise was never fulfilled and many of them were forced to migrate to other states for a livelihood. Similarly, a consultancy agency ‘Deko’ engaged by a company in three of its mines had issued stop work notices to over 1,000 labourers and workers three months back with the deadline scheduled for March 31. The notice has pushed the labourers into distress. They apprehend that this will deprive them of livelihood and drive them to penury. This has sparked tension among them.

Moreover, many families were displaced during the establishment of Neelachal Ispat plant at Kalinganagar. Some of the displaced were rehabilitated by the plant authorities and given employment in the unit. Among them, many have died but their survivors are yet to get any employment in the plant. They do not have the means to meet their family expenses. Some of the labourers have even passed out from various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) but they are being completely ignored and not being given any employment, the report added.