Bhadrak: Tension gripped Kacheri Market in Bhadrak town after a dispute between street vendors escalated into violence. A fruit vendor was allegedly attacked with a blade by a vegetable vendor from another community, prompting a complaint at the Town police station.

Police said the accused has been detained. However, the situation worsened when relatives of the accused allegedly abused and threatened a woman fruit vendor, further heightening unrest in the area. According to sources, the incident occurred Wednesday evening at Apartibindha Square, where local fruit vendor Sapan De had an argument with a vegetable vendor over an unspecified issue. Enraged, the vegetable vendor allegedly attacked De on the ear and head with a sharp blade, leaving him injured. De is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Following a complaint by De’s brother, Tapan, police registered a case (1/26) and took the accused into custody. On Thursday morning, after another woman vendor opened her shop, the younger brother of the accused and his relatives allegedly arrived at the spot, questioned why a police complaint had been filed, hurled abuses, and threatened that no one would be allowed to open shops, warning of dire consequences if they did. Police have stepped up vigil in the market area to prevent further escalation. After the incident, activists of various Hindu organisations reached the spot and staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

They blocked traffic at the busy intersection, leading to disruption. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Manas Mahari alleged that police personnel were present nearby during the attack on the fruit vendor but remained mute spectators. He demanded the arrest of the accused as well as strict action against the police personnel concerned. As tension escalated, MLA Sitanshu Sekhar Mahapatra, DIB Additional SP Anshuman Dwibedi, Additional SP Arup Abhisek Behera, Tehsildar Priyadarshi Sangram Keshari Khuntia and Town police station IIC Prabhanshu Mishra reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. The situation eased after a decision was taken to remove all roadside vendors from Kacheri Bazaar. It was decided that no vendor would be allowed to sit along the roadside.