Jeypore: Tension hovered over Nalco plant site in Damanjodi area of Koraput district Saturday following a scuffle between the local police and nearby villagers who were displaced for a bauxite plant.

According to a source, the displaced villagers were on dharna for the last four days demanding employment for their family members. They staged a blockade in the morning at Nalco road and halted vehicular movement. The protestors did not even allow any of the staff to enter into the plant premises to join their duties.

Also read: COVID-19: Admin prohibits ‘Budhi Thakurani Yatra’ in Berhampur

On being informed by Nalco authorities, local police reached the spot. Later, severe altercations erupted at the sit-in site. When the police personnel hurled tear gas shells at the protesters, the protestors pelted stones at the police team in aggressive retaliation.

Notably, one police personnel sustained injuries while a police vehicle and magistrate’s car got damaged in the incident. Police picked up around 20 protesters and took them to custody.

Keeping in mind the palpable tension in the area, the district administrative officials imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC at Anlabadi-Nalco mines. Eight platoons of police force have been mobilised to avoid any untoward incident.

PNN