Berhampur: In view of the surge in COVID-19 infections in Ganjam, the district administration Friday night prohibited the biennial festival of the presiding deity Goddess Budhi Thakurani in Berhampur this year.

According to sources, the priests were preparing for installation of the ‘Subha Khunti’ (sacred pole) which marks the beginning of ‘Budhi Thakurani Yatra’ when the prohibitory order was clamped.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Commissioner Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar withdrew the festival after discussing with chief organiser of the festival Patarla Durga Prasad Desibehera.

“Devotees from outside the district and state come to witness the festival and therefore managing the crowd during the procession will be a challenging task. Besides, we had earlier asked the yatra committee to curtail the days of the celebrations. However, they told us that conducting all the rituals within the given period is impossible and therefore they suggested us to call off the festival,” the BeMC Commissioner said.

Notably, ‘Budhi Thakurani Yatra’ is usually observed for 21 to 25 days. The month-long festival marks the journey of Goddess Budhi Thakurani to her parental abode at Desibehera Street here.

Thakurani Yatra is basically celebrated by the local weaver community known as Devangiris. People move around the streets dressed up as mythological characters during the festival.

PNN