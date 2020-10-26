Balasore: Postal ballot voting process has triggered resentment at Channua village under Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency, after some followers of BJP detained a polling team Monday.

The saffron camp followers alleged that a presiding officer who is in charge of ‘postal ballot voting’ is inclined to BJD. The officer has been urging local voters to cast their votes for the party.

Notably, the postal ballot voting process was underway in Channua village ahead of the upcoming bypoll November 3.

“The presiding officer instigated elderly as well as handicapped voters to cast their respective votes in favour of the ruling party”, some villagers alleged. However, the workers fumed over favouritism and detained the officer, thereby seeking an explanation.

Later, the voting process was disrupted following outrage.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot. Police tried to pacify the BJP workers and brought the situation under control, after taking a few of the workers into custody.

On the other hand, objecting to police action hundreds of BJP followers staged a sit-in in front of the local police station.

“A team of polling officers including police personnel was detained by some agitators. Police officials held a discussion with the agitators and rescued the officials”, Basta SDPO Jalandhar Jali said.

PNN