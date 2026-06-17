Baripada: Tension prevailed in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district after an alleged interfaith marriage attempt triggered protests by local residents and members of a Hindu outfit.

Acting swiftly, police Tuesday intervened and detained the prospective groom, bride and two others for questioning before the marriage could be registered.

Police and local sources said that the 26-year-old groom, a resident of Ichida in Rairangpur area belongs to a minority community.

He had reportedly arrived at the court premises along with two associates to solemnise a court marriage with a 23-yearold Hindu woman from the same area.

The youth was reportedly staying in a private hostel in Baripada while pursuing his studies. The marriage was allegedly being arranged without informing the woman’s family members.

On being informed about the planned marriage, local residents and activists of a Hindu organisation reached the court premises and opposed the move, alleging it to be a case of “love jihad.”

The incident led to a tense situation in the area. Acting swiftly, Baripada Town police reached the spot and escorted the bride, groom and two persons accompanying them to the police station.

Based on complaints lodged by local residents, police detained all four individuals and launched an inquiry into the matter. No formal charges had been reported at the time of filing this report and the detained individuals were being questioned.

Reacting to the incident, Hindu organisation activist Prashant Kumar Acharya alleged that cases of what the group describes as “love jihad” have been increasing in Mayurbhanj district and termed the trend a matter of concern.

Police have not yet issued any official statement confirming the allegations made by the protesters.