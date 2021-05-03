Rourkela: Tensions flared up at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital located in Panposh area of Sundargarh district Sunday night after a patient died.

The infuriated family members holding the hospital authorities responsible for the death staged a roadblock on NH-143.

The roadblock was withdrawn Monday morning after top police officials held a discussion with the agitating people and assured them of justice.

According to a source, a patient who was admitted at the Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital Sunday evening died the same night while undergoing treatment.

Unable to digest the news, the family members accused the hospital authorities of not taking proper care of their patient.

Subsequently they laid siege to NH-143 near Gandhi Square and staged a sit-in placing the body on the road.

The roadblock resulted in hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road.

