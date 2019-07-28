Baliapal: Tension continues to grip Baliapal town of Balasore district two days after a minor boy’s body was found hanging in an eatery here.

While the cops have detained two eatery employees for interrogation, 10 platoons of police have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Saturday hundreds of irate villagers detained two constables and the ambulance that carried the body of the minor after postmortem. Demanding a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased’s family, they had staged a road blockade at Uluda square, disrupting traffic on Baliapal-Kamarda road.

The road blockade was withdrawn only after Bhograi tehsildar and Jaleswar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) informed them that Collector K Sudrashan Chakraborty has promised to consider all the demands. Rs 20,000 was released from the Red Cross fund.

Friday IIC Prabhu Kalyan Acharya had to bear the brunt of villagers for reaching the crime scene late and refusing the murder angle suggested by the locals.

Besides, the mob had set the eatery and the eatery owner Shahbuddin Shah’s residence at Kachuapada on fire. They had also vented their anger on Shah’s bangle shop by ransacking it. Sensing the situation going out of control, the police resorted to mid lathi charge after imposing section 144.

Superintendent of police B Jugal KIshore Kumar, additional SP TK Jena, Basta SDPO Ranjit Prusty, Jaleswar SDPO Sudarshan Das, Basta IIC Sudarshan Sahu and Singla IIC Subrat Behera have been camping at Baliapal to keep an eye on the situation.

Notably, Bijay Dalei, a minor child, was found hanging Friday morning inside the eatery here near IDCO square. While the family members and locals had alleged murder, the cops had suggested it to be a case of suicide.

PNN