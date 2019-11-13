Jajpur: A 21-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high tension wire while removing a microphone from a Shiv temple late Tuesday night. The incident took place at Shalakana village under Korai police limits of Jajpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Kalandi Swain (21) – son of Ajay Kumar Swain of Shalakana village. Kalandi used to work for a tent house in the locality.

According to police officials, Kalandi had set up a microphone at the temple on occasion of Kartik Purnima. Late night, he visited the temple to remove it. However, he accidentally came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The cops are probing into the circumstances that led to the incident.

