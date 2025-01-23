RAJESH MOHANTY, OP

Rourkela: A bandh call given by Koshal Samaj (KS) received lukewarm response in Sundargarh Wednesday. The bandh was organised to protest the trafficking and alleged physical and mental exploitation of minor girls from various gram panchayats in Lephripara block to Tamil Nadu. Some schools were closed, and most business establishments shut their doors. Protesters also forced some offices and banks to suspend operations. State Highway 10 (Biju Expressway) was blocked by KS members, who staged a sit-in near Patrapalli crossing. As a result, buses from interior areas were largely off the roads.

However, the police facilitated the movement of some vehicles to prevent congestion and minimize passenger inconvenience. The primary demand of the KS is for swift action by the district administration to rescue the 90 girls who were allegedly trafficked to Tamil Nadu. KS general secretary Dilip Panda criticised the administration’s indifferent approach, saying, “Over 90 girls have been taken to Tamil Nadu. Their parents want them back. Despite sit-in demonstrations and discussions with the District Collector, the administration has shown a casual attitude toward the plight of these parents.” Reports indicate that a private organisation had trained the girls in skills such as stitching and initially moved them to Cuttack before taking them to Tamil Nadu. Parents claim the girls have since reported being exploited and harassed.

Following the protests, Sundargarh Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan engaged with the organisation responsible for the girls’ relocation. Mahajan reportedly urged the organisation’s owner to take immediate action and repatriate the girls. However, when he visited Tamil Nadu and attempted to resolve the issue, he faced threats and did not receive a satisfactory response from the organisation. The KS has vowed to continue its agitation until concrete steps are taken to bring the girls back and ensure their safety.