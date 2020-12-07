Puri: Residents in this city who had been in fear and apprehension after a wild boar attacked people and injured six of them seriously Sunday heaved a sigh of relief as the animal was caught Monday.

According to forest department officials, the incident of a wild boar being spotted in Puri town and also inflicting injuries to people occurred for the first time in Puri town. These wild boars are often seen in Brahmagiri area in Puri.

The wild animal had somehow strayed into the town Sunday. It first attacked two women-identified as Urmila Nayak and Rohini Nayak of Sarada Devi Sahi. Then four others of the locality had sustained injuries in boar attack.

The same boar was spotted at Chhapan Chowk on Lokanath Road Monday as well. It was when panic-stricken people were busy finishing with their morning chores, the boar came out of a bush, unleashing a reign of terror. People started running helter-skelter.

Some people gathered courage and united against the boar. It was when they gave it a chase carrying lathis and shouting at it, it retreated and, to save its life, it went into a drain.

Later, forest department employees and fire fighters reached the spot and carried out an operation. After an hour-long operation, the boar was caught.

It will be released into its natural habitat, it was learnt.

