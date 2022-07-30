Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said Saturday, adding a search is underway.

Earlier a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in the Wanigam Bala area.

As the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing triggering the gunfight.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been killed.