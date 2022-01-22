Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kilbal area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Saturday.

“One terrorist killed. Operation going on,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IANS