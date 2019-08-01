Puri: Security has been beefed up in and around Srimandir here following intelligence reports that some extremists may attack the 12th century shrine in the near future.

Puri district Superintendent of Police (SP) Umashankar Dash and other senior police officials Thursday inspected security arrangements in and outside Srimandir. Dash held discussions with the security personnel deployed at the shrine and examined the CCTV surveillance system.

“The SP has directed police officials to enhance security at the four gates of Srimandir. The security personnel have been asked not to vacate their posts till the arrival of their relievers. Police officials have been told to keep tab on suspicious elements near the shrine,” said a source in Puri district police.

According to sources, some plain-clothes police personnel would be deployed on the shrine precincts to avoid any untoward incident. “Security personnel would be placed at some watch towers near Srimandir,” said a police officer.

Dash said Puri district police is fully prepared to meet any eventuality at Srimandir. “We have round-the-clock security system at Srimandir. Our officials inspect security arrangements regularly. Special teams have been formed to beef up patrolling on the city beach,” Dash added.

According to Dash, security personnel have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious boats in the coastal sea. “We will set up temporary police posts at all entry and exit points of the Holy City to check all incoming and outgoing vehicles. All police stations in the city have been asked to enhance night patrolling,” he said.