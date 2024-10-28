Jammu: Terrorists opened fire at an Army convoy Monday morning, targeting an ambulance, in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu region, following which special forces and NSG commandos launched an operation killing one of the attackers, officials said.

In a first, the Army also pressed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site near the Assan temple in Jogwan village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhattal area of Khour, the officials said.

The Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty or BMP-II is a 1980-era Soviet Union Infantry Combat Vehicle which has 30mm fully stabilised automatic cannon, 7.62 mm Machine Gun and 4 kms range anti-tank wire-guided ‘Konkurs’ Missile. It can carry seven troopers and three crew members.

It is also equipped with the Night Vision Device and Smoke Grenade Launchers system and has a maximum speed of 45 Kms per hour.

Helicopters were also pressed into action to locate the hiding terrorists in the jungles of the area.

The officials said the terrorists, believed to be three in number who infiltrated into India from across the border the night before, opened fire on the Army convoy around 6:30 am, targeting an ambulance. Both of its occupants, including the driver, were unharmed.

As the troops retaliated, the attackers fled towards the forest area nearby and were later located inside a basement, the officials said, adding there was an exchange of fire until 11 am when the guns fell silent.

The situation intensified around 2:45 pm again, leading to explosive sounds and heavy gunfire as the Army’s special forces and National Security Guards (NSG) commandos engaged the terrorists.

“The body of one terrorist along with weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress,” the Army’s Jammu-based White knight Corps said in an update Monday evening.

The operation was suspended as the darkness fell and the Army illuminated the area. Officials said the operation will resume with the first light of the day on Tuesday.

Four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles crossed the Tawi River and were strategically positioned near the site of the gunfight. Additional forces were sent to the area.

Officials said that besides an AK assault rifle, several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the killed terrorist, whose identity and group affiliation was not immediately known.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain and senior army and paramilitary officers are at the scene to oversee the operation.

Earlier, the Nagrota-based XVI corps of the Army or the White Knight Corps, said that the terrorists fired upon the convoy but could not harm any soldier.

“Swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt and no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralise the terrorists is ongoing,” it said in a post on X.

A police spokesperson indicated that the terrorists were observed near Assan Mandir in the Akhnoor district and had fired multiple rounds at the army ambulance, which was hit by nearly a dozen bullets.

The latest encounter in the Jammu region comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in Kashmir where seven attacks have occurred in the past two weeks, resulting in 13 fatalities, including two soldiers.

