Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty are all set to enter the visual-based quiz show ‘The Big Picture’ hosted by actor Ranveer Singh.

They are coming for the promotion of action movie Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina in the lead roles with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer making a cameo.

During the show, the guests will be having some interesting conversations with the host and in fact Ranveer shares his interest in WWE and how he is a great fan of Chris Chavis, an American retired wrestler popularly known by his ring name ‘Tatanka’.

The actor goes down memory lane looking at his very old pictures from his childhood days. In one of them he was seen with Akshay Kumar sporting a Mohawk hairdo.

After looking at his pictures both Katrina and Rohit become curious to know more about his hairstyle and then the host tells everyone that he was a huge fan of WWE star Tatanka and his hairstyle was also inspired by him.

‘The Big Picture’ airs on Colors.