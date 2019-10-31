A statue is a free-standing sculpture in which the realistic, full-length figures of persons or animals or non-representational forms are carved in a durable material like wood, metal, or stone.

Some statues around the globe are so high that they almost seem to touch the clouds.

In this article, we are going to let you about the top 5 loftiest statues in the world:

Statue of Unity:

Statue of Unity, wins the title of tallest statue in the world with a height of 182 metres. The statue is homage to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The statue has been described as a tribute to Indian engineering skills. It was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi 31, October 2018. It would take around four Statues of Liberty arranged in a top to bottom fashion just to reach the Iron Man’s head. The cost of the monument is around USD 200 million. It took 57 months to complete – 15 months for planning, 40 months for construction and two months for handing over by the consortium.

Spring Temple Buddha:

Spring Temple Buddha is the second tallest statue in the world, with a height of 153 metres. It is located in Henan, China. Starting in 1997 the construction of this statue was completed in the year 2008. The statue is standing on a 20 metre tall lotus throne, consisting of 1100 pieces of copper cast. The name of this statue comes from the hot spring situated near the site. The cost of the monument is around USD 55 million.

Ushiku Daibutsu:

Ushiku Daibutsu or the ‘Great Buddha in Ushiku’ located in Ushiku city of Japan, is the third tallest statue of the world, with a height of 120 metres. This Buddha statue was completely made of bronze. There are four different levels within the statue and visitors can reach the top by using the elevator. At first level visitors can hear beautiful music, the second level is completely dedicated to scriptural studies and the third level is filled with 30000 Buddha statues. From the top level, visitors can watch the beautiful gardens within the surroundings of the statue. The structure was built in 1993.

Laykyun Setkyar:

Laykyun Setkyar is the fourth tallest statue in the world, with a height of 116 metres and it is situated in Monywa, Myanmar. The construction of Laykyun Setkyar started in 1996 and was completed in 2008. The statue actually stands on a 13.5 metres high throne. There is also an elevator inside the statue for visitors to reach the top to enjoy the panoramic view of the city. Visitors can also see 89 metres lying Buddha next to Laykyun Setkyar statue.

Emperors Yan and Huang:

These sculptures are built to commemorate Chinese emperors Yan and Huang. The construction of these statues started in 1987 and took over 20 years for its completion i.e. in 2007. These statues have a height of 106 metres and are located in Henan province of China. The Chinese government spent USD 22.5 million for the construction of these statues. The eyes of these statues are 3 meters wide and the noses have a length of 6 metres.