New Delhi: The makers of Telugu star Nani’s upcoming action thriller The Paradise have unveiled the first look of actor Raghav Juyal as the film’s antagonist, Vikram Maalik.

The character was introduced through a 40-second video that presents Juyal in a rugged and intense avatar, set against a backdrop of fire, rain and chaos. The visuals showcase the actor sporting heavy gold chains and a commanding presence.

According to the makers, Vikram Maalik will serve as the principal antagonist in the film and play a key role in the story’s conflict.

Nani shared the first-look video on his social media handles and welcomed Juyal to the project.

My brother #RaghavJuyal as VIKRAM MAALIK. Madness will unfold soon. #TheParadise, the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Juyal, known for his performances in films such as Kill, Yudhra and the Netflix series The Bads of Bollywood, is making his South cinema debut with The Paradise.

Directed by filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the movie marks his second collaboration with Nani after the 2023 Telugu hit Dasara.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled to release in theatres August 21, 2026. The film will be released in eight languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish.