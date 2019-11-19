Actor Vicky Kaushal has been climbing the popularity charts at a very rapid pace. Delivering hit after hit with films like Masaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor today has a huge fan following. Well recently Vicky Kaushal is attracting attention on the social media platform, not because of his acting skills, but for a watch that he is displaying.

We all know about the fascinations of celebs and the money they spend on getting accessories. Well recently Neeta Ambani was spotted carrying a handbag that is worth rupees two crore and 80 lakh. Why wouldn’t it be so? It is made of crocodile skin and studded with 18 carat gold.

Well similar is the case with Vicky Kaushal. The actor’s Bvlgari watch has been acquired at a cost of Rs 22,80,000. Well don’t rub your eyes, yes that is the price of the watch, an amount that can easily help people to buy an SUV.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4guNZkJv7k/

Vicky Kaushal recently posted a picture of his watch on the social media platform Instagram. In it he is seen wearing a black blazer with a zipped sweat shirt and the watch. It is a picture that has had his fans drooling wanting more.

Since his advent into the movie industry, Vicky Kaushal has gone from strength to strength. The son of a stuntman, Vicky today has created a separate niche for himself. He has repeatedly said that he doesn’t want to repeat himself in any role and that he wants to act with directors to improve his skills.

Well at the moment, more than his acting it is watch that is garnering all the attention.

PNN & Agencies