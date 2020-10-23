Dubai: Sanju Samson is definitely a star in his own rights. Questions have always been raised as to why this talented wicket-keeper batsman doesn’t get the same opportunity as Rishabh Pant. Many feel that Sanju Samson is definitely more talented that Pant. He should be given a longer stint with the Indian team many experts feel including mentor of Rajasthan Royals, Shane Warne.

Sanju started IPL 2020 with a bang hitting sixes at will. He got half centuries in the first couple of games, but since then has not made much of an impact. In fact his failure to fire with the bat after a blistering start is one of the reasons why RR has not made much of an impact in IPL 2020.

Sanju in various discussions has said that his recent success has been due to the fitness regime and diet he followed during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He has also asserted that in the next 10 years, he just wants to concentrate on cricket and forget everything else including selection issues.

Sanju Samson did not stop training due to the pandemic. Under the observation of Raiphi Gomez, the cricketer underwent a fitness and diet transformation. This information was provided by commentator Kevin Pietersen. Answering to a tweet by industrialist Anand Mahindra, the former England captain said that Sanju had gone vegan for a few months before he started eating eggs and meat again.

Aside from training and a good diet, it takes talent and good genetics to become a top athlete. Samson worked hard to improve his agility, lean muscle mass, power and strength to ensure that he could give his best for the IPL. Cricket being a game of endurance requires long hours of focus on the field and Sanju has proved that he has it in him to compete with the best.

Sanju has already hit 20 sixes in the ongoing edition of the IPL and some of them have really been huge. It proves that he indeed has worked on his muscle power. He showed signs of regaining form Thursday while scoring 36 for RR against Sunrisers Hyderabad. If he does so it would indeed be a blessing for Steve Smith.

Sanju has also said that his fitness is due to a conversation he had with Virat Kohli. “I had asked him (Kohli) about his fitness regime to which he asked me how long do I plan to play cricket? I told him at least 10 years,” Sanju reminisced. “He then told me that Sanju you can have all the Kerala food you want after 10 years then, until then give cricket your everything,” And I have followed his instructions to the hilt,” Sanju added.