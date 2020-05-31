Los Angeles: Veteran filmmaker-writer Spike Lee has said that he will not be going to the movie halls. Spike Lee has also disclosed a particular reason for his decision. The actor will not go to movie halls unless there is a vaccine for the pandemic coronavirus.

This summer, the Oscar winner was supposed to begin production. It would have been on an adaptation of the graphic novel Prince of Cats for ‘Legendary Pictures’. Lee however, said he can’t visualise any Hollywood project would start work in near future.

Afraid of the virus

“They (production houses) aren’t doing a thing until the vaccine. The discovery of the vaccine is a must. Only then will Hollywood return to normal,” Lee told ‘Vanity Fair’.

“I know I’m not going to a movie theatre. No, that’s for sure in the recent future. I know I’m not going to a Broadway show. I know I’m not going to Yankee Stadium. Corona is not playing. You fool around you’re going to get killed, you’re going to die. I’m not ready to go anywhere,” Spike Lee added.

No feasible solution in sight

Lee said he is yet to come across ‘a feasible solution’ to solve the coronavirus threat. Unless it happens productions will not feel safe enough to resume shooting.

“How are you going to do a love scene anymore, or an intimate scene? I mean, are you going to do a movie by remote, like ‘Saturday Night Live’? I don’t know how you do that. So, we’re on pause now,” Lee said. “The world needs a vaccine, otherwise the world is lost. Nothing will be normal anymore,” lamented the actor.

New series

Lee’s next, the Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods will start streaming on Netflix, June 12.

Agencies