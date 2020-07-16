Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra has delivered a message against pre-conceived notions about celebrities being expected to have skinny bodies. Sona Mohapatra said she is proud of her body the way it is.

“My relationship with my body is a love-love relationship. It’s a hard earned evolution and one that I am proud of. I have aspired for fitness which is a given for a live performer who exerts like an athlete on a concert stage for three hours in a stretch. However, she can never be shamed or worried about not fitting into the sample sizes, free designer wear that caters to a certain skinny body type!” Sona wrote on her verified Instagram account Wednesday.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCqCgDcg8Bb/

This is not the first time the singer is being vocal on this topic. In January, Sona had posted photographs of herself where she can be seen posing in a monokini.

“I deem my body to be the best. It’s strong, can swim for miles without tiring to start with. Also my beautiful body jumps on stage for three hours non-stop while keeping complex songs and conversations going and keeps pace with my 24/7 ticking mind. I cannot be more grateful for it. I cannot celebrate it enough!” the singer had then shared on Instagram.

IANS