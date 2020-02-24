Los Angeles: Actress Emily Blunt has recently turned a year older, and her “Jungle Cruise” co-star Dwayne Johnson is all praise for the former on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend and one of the most talented actors of our generation. Emily Blunt. And yes, I am contractually obligated to say nice things about her. Truth is, she’s family. Happy birthday, sis . You look amazing for 102,” Dwayne, who is also known as The Rock, wrote on Instagram Monday.

He also posted a picture in which they are seen sharing smiles with each other.

The Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is scheduled to release later this year. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra