New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Sunday paid homage to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty during the 1999 Kargil War, hailing their unparalleled valour and patriotism, which she said would continue to inspire future generations.

India is commemorating the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, marked with gratitude and national pride, in remembrance of the historic 1999 victory when Indian soldiers reclaimed the snow-covered heights of Kargil.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, “On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland. Their unparalleled valour, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled patriotism stand as exemplary models of our Army’s glorious traditions.”

“The nation shall forever remain indebted to them. The saga of valour of those heroic warriors will continue to inspire future generations to tread the path of national service and steadfast duty,” she added.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, paying homage to the Kargil heroes, said that their supreme sacrifice led to India’s historic victory in the 1999 war.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, the nation pays homage to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces whose extraordinary courage, steadfast determination and supreme sacrifice led to India’s historic victory in the Kargil War and upheld the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation,” the Vice President said in a post on X.

“The victory stands as a testament to India’s military prowess, national unity and steadfast resolve to defend every inch of our motherland. The nation will forever remain grateful to our bravehearts and their families,” he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas holds tremendous significance in Indian history and commemorates the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. This year, the day marks the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The conflict, which began in May 1999 after Pakistani forces infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied commanding heights, aimed to sever the link between Kashmir and Ladakh and isolate troops on the Siachen Glacier.

Indian Army responded with Operation Vijay, supported by the Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar and full naval deployment, following a clear strategy of contain, evict and deny, without crossing the LoC.