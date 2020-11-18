Sambalpur: An undertrial in Sambalpur jail, arrested on charges of his involvement in Maoist activities, has been battling for his life for the last two and half years after being afflicted with paralysis, a report said.

The undertrial identified as Binod Naik, 65, is passing through untold sufferings after being afflicted with the disease, relatives said. His family members have applied for his bail but the hearing on his bail application is getting delayed due to delay in judicial proceedings.

Concerned over his health condition, his brother Manoranjan Naik has submitted a memorandum to the district administration addressed to the Chief Minister. In the memorandum Manoranjan has prayed to the Chief Minister to shift his brother to a private hospital or to their home for better treatment. Manoranjan, a retired teacher by profession is a native of Marangbahal village under Jujumura block in Sambalpur district.

Manoranjan claimed that his brother has no link with any Maoist outfits. However, police arrested him and some innocent and poor youths on false charges as the ultras had their presence in their area for a brief period, he added. Many of them have been acquitted by the court for want of evidence while Binod is still languishing in jail due to delay in hearing of his bail plea, he said.

According to the memorandum, Binod has been lodged in Sambalpur Circle Jail as an undertrial for the last four years after being arrested by police in 2016 on false charges of his involvement in Maoist activities.

Manoranjan claimed Binod has no direct or indirect involvement with Maoist outfits but police has falsely implicated him by registering several false cases in his name. Binod was serving as an undertrial in the jail but things went from bad to worse when he was afflicted with paralysis for the last two and half years. He is passing through untold sufferings and battling with his life every moment, his brother lamented.

The prisoners co-habiting with him in the jail are helping him in every possible way by feeding him food. They are also helping him change his clothes. In such a condition, his family members need to be at his side and take care of him, the memorandum read. Manoranjan demanded to fix an early date for hearing of Binod’s bail plea and allow them to take him home and provide him treatment.

Reports said the district witnessed a surge in Maoist activities in 2003 when the ultras tried to rope in the locals with them by conducting meetings in various villages. They promised that they will only bring development in their areas and asked the residents to sever all ties with the administration and police.

Later, they tried to make their presence felt by unleashing a series of offensives in the areas. This led to a serious face-off between the security forces and ultras, and several Maoists including police personnel were killed during the encounters. However, things started changing as now Sambalpur district has been declared free of Maoists.

PNN