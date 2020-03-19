Padmapur: Many teachers these days rake in moolah from private tuitions, but Golak Prasad Padhi in Bhadrak is an entirely rare breed and has created his own identity. He has been teaching at Goramati primary school for the last 42 years without any remuneration and appointment.

He is committed to his mission to spread education in rural areas and the disadvantaged students. He is lovingly known as ‘Budha Sir’ in the area.

Golak completed his primary schooling in his village and completed Class-XI at Palia High school. At that time, the villages had little facility for primary education. Many people were oblivious about education and too poor to pay for the education of their children.

At this juncture, he resolved to boost primary education in his village.

He did not go after jobs and started teaching at the primary school voluntarily.

The school was set up in 1921. Now, 121 students are in the school while five teachers are engaged there. In 1978, Golak started teaching at the school voluntarily. He is well versed with English, Mathematics and Literature.

He loves imparting education to children and has been popular as ‘Budha Sir’.

Golak never misses the school unless he is sick.

He believes: “Development of rural areas much depends upon spread of quality education. If teachers sincerely teach students, the life of the latter can be shaped well.”

Always suave, Golak leads a simple life. His family consists of sons, daughters-in-law and grand children.

After the death of his wife, he has been doing his own work. He has turned down taking any government help.

Locals were all praise about Golak, who deeply follows Gandhian values.

Sarpanch Ganesh Prasad Mallick said that Golak has dedicated his entire time to spread education. “I may fall short of words to praise him,” Mallick added.

“Golak has brightened the futures of many students with his teaching,” said headmaster Jibanbandhu Panigrahi.