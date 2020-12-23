Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married Wednesday to long-time fiancé Dhanashree Verma at a function in Gurgaon. He also shared pictures of his wedding function on social media. As soon as T=Yuzvendra Chahal uploaded the photos and videos on the social media, those became viral. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC), Chahal’s IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and his fans and followers congratulated the cricketer for beginning a new innings of his life.

While sharing the pictures Chahal wrote, “22.12.20 We started at Once upon a time and found “Our happily ever after,” coz finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!”

Ever since Chahal’s engagement a couple of years back his fans had been curious to find out details about Dhanashree. She belongs to the entertainment industry. Dhanashree is a model and trained dancer. Apart from this, Dhanashree is also a doctor (dentist). She passed out in dentistry from Dr DY Patil College, Navi Mumbai in 2014. She is also a fitness trainer, and YouTuber by profession.

Dhanashree remains very active on social media and shares many of her dance videos with her fans. She even owns a dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company.

Apart from this, Dhanashree is also very famous on YouTube and Instagram and has millions of followers. Her Insta handle is filled with interesting dance videos in which she is seen grooving to various Bollywood tracks as well as Falguni Pathak’s ‘Garba’ songs.

Even though the two had been in a relation for a long time, both had kept it a secret.