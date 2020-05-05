Irrespective of how quickly a vaccine for the pandemic coronavirus is developed, the world will never be the same again. The way people lead lives has been affected severely due to the virus. Lifestyle changes have come in and those are sure to stay post COVID-19. Just to maintain social distancing norms, people all across the world will have to adopt a new lifestyle. Travel, eating out, education and a number of other segments are bound to be affected. Here’s a list of some things that will never be the same again.

‘Virtual’ education in focus

Online and virtual classrooms will be the order of the day now. Most educational institutions across the world are now shut due to coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean imparting knowledge have stopped. Many in India have resorted to online teaching. There will be substantial growth in online courseware and teaching aids. Classroom has always meant a large gathering of people with most sitting in close proximity. That is certain to go as institutions will strive to maintain social distancing norms.

Yes online education can be a major problem in rural areas of India. There are a large number of places where internet connectivity is a worry. Hence new policies will be formulated. The fact however is, the process of education will never be the same again post COVID-19. With apps ‘like Zoom’ and ‘Classroom’ in vogue ‘virtual education’ will become a permanent place in everyone’s life.

Healthcare to the fore

People earlier were concerned about food, lifestyle and comfort of living. Performances of politicians and representatives of people were judged on various issues, but rarely healthcare. Post-coronavirus, the situation will certainly undergo drastic transformation. Governments will certainly try and produce more doctors and healthcare personnel in case there is another medical emergency.

The focus will also shift to government hospitals which will also have to improve in all sectors. Overall, COVID-19 has created health awareness which was never there before. So governments if they want to remain in power will have to lay special emphasis on healthcare. Otherwise people will opt for other options.

Aviation sector hit hard, people will fly less but pay more

Flying is not a luxury for the middle class Indians due to the aviation boom two decades back. But post COVID-19, it will change. Occupancies in flights will be reduced to maintain social distancing. This will lead to a spurt in airfares and pinch the pocket of the traveller. People have also realised the importance of being with near ones rather than just jet-setting across the world. Apprehensions to fly to other places will bring down the number of customers. Already due to the lockdown many airlines have gone bankrupt and some more will follow suit.

The aviation sector will undergo complete transformation with lesser number of passengers. Seating arrangements will also change leading to reduction in the number of fliers. And many may simply opt to travel not all. Corporate fliers will also decrease as companies will conduct meetings over various apps.

Social gatherings and eating out habits will change

Restaurateurs are confident that post-COVID-19 eating out habits will continue. But to get customers on a regular basis, restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars will have to innovate. Everyone will be concerned about cleanliness and whether the kitchen is a ‘safe and hygienic’ place.

In such circumstances to attract customers restaurateurs will have to engage them at a personal level. One of the steps could be transparent kitchens. Customers then get to see the hygienic measures implemented while preparing food. Contactless dining will definitely be in vogue with digital menus and live streaming of kitchen operations. Prices of tongue-titillating delicacies will also increase as the restaurants will reduce seat cover to maintain social distancing.

Offices to wear a different look

Yes they certainly will, feel many real estate developers. Due to COVID-19 work from home is the order of the day. That may continue post COVID-19 also and it will have impact on commercial real estate as well as office designs. For more, you can see more cabins in offices then just seating rows. Many companies will continue to implement work from home policy as it will certainly reduces overhead costs per seat. Also it will help maintain social distancing between employees. Gone are the days of sprawling office hubs. Chic and small blocks will come into vogue.

Economy for the better or worse!

Coronavirus has taught the ‘less you mix, the better is the chance of evading the disease’. It has enabled people to do work that they looked down in the past. Washing, cleaning, garbage dumping, cooking were left to the poor class. Most middle class families in India employ at least one servant. That sector is certain to be affected as people have realised the importance of ‘safety begins at home’. Work that used to be looked down upon and left for the poor will not happen anymore.

Coronavirus has severely affected the economy of the world. Spending has curbed, so will it be at home. The lockdown has taught us how to lead life without ‘help’. Well this also certainly looks to stay at least for some time to come.

