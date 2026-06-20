Rairangpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday said India’s time on the world stage has finally arrived under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted that “there is a little bit of Modi in every one’s life”.

CM Majhi said this in his welcome address at the meeting to mark the second anniversary of the BJP government in the state, with the Prime Minister and President Droupadi Murmu sharing the stage with him.

He praised Modi and claimed that his government has achieved remarkable achievements by following the footprints of Modi.

“Honourable Prime Minister, you have just returned home from a successful G-7 summit. Your visit shows that India is not a country standing at the end of the line. You have shown in the last 12 years that India’s time on the World Stage has finally arrived,” CM Majhi said.

Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s first BJP government in Odisha June 12, 2024.

“During your every visit to the state, you have brought many gifts of development to the state,” the chief minister said, referring to the launching of projects worth Rs 47,600 crore by the PM on the occasion.

The Modi government has completed two years of its third term of service, and this period of good governance is the “glorious days of India”, the CM said.

“After 2014, all the schemes that you have implemented have benefited not a little, but a lot for every section of the country. I can definitely say, there is a little bit of Modi in everyone’s life,” Majhi said.

The chief minister also claimed that his two years in office have brought remarkable changes in the lives of people.

Listing several schemes, Majhi said his government have decided to make education free from KG to PG in the state.

“Odisha is perhaps the first state in the country to take such a step. Reservations have been implemented for the socially and educationally backward classes, which have been stagnant for many decades, starting from general education to medical and technical education,” he noted.

Majhi also claimed that the second industrial revolution, which started in Odisha with the ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha’ conference last year under Modi’s leadership, has now reached its peak.

“So far, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 152 industrial projects worth Rs 3.11 lakh crore, which have created about 250,000 employment opportunities. We have also provided more than 44,000 jobs in the government sector,” the chief minister said.

He expressed confidence that the migration-prone Odisha will soon witness “reverse migration”.

Referring to opposition criticism on the benefits of double-engine government, Majhi said that railway projects worth Rs 90,000 crore, road projects worth Rs 40,000 crore are under implementation in Odisha.

“Odisha got them during the time of this double-engine government,” he said, adding that port projects worth Rs 25,000 crore, shipbuilding and repair cluster projects valued at Rs 25,000 crore, and petrochemical projects worth Rs 80,000 crore in Paradip have also been awarded for the state.

In addition, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip economic corridor worth Rs 5,000 crore has also been awarded.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, the chief minister said, “Your entire life has been dedicated to the service of Mother India. You are the embodiment of sacrifice, service and dedication. Your cool, simple life is a symbol of spiritual strength. You are a great source of inspiration for women across the country.”

Murmu was a minister in the BJP-BJD coalition government headed by Naveen Patnaik in the state before becoming the governor of Jharkhand and later the President of India.

PTI