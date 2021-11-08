Titlagarh: Land has been acquired in several villages under Titlagarh block in Bolangir for a thermal power project by Sahara. However, the project has hit a hurdle as farmers whose lands have been acquired have demanded return of the land, a report said.

According to report, land has been acquired from farmers at Serkao, Ghantabahali, Mahada, Sagnamunda, Jamjora, Luthurbandh and Pudapadar villages. This development has been severely criticised by the farmers.

Hundreds of farmers from these villages recently got together and discussed about the pros and cons of the project on agricultural land.

They alleged that the Odisha government had issued notification for acquisition of about 1,000 acres for the project months ago.

Some farmers have already been paid the price of the lands acquired from them. However, the project has failed to take off as many farmers are yet to hand over the rights of their land to the government.

To top it all, some farmers are now demanding the return of their land. Local leaders opposing the power project alleged that the administration has been harassing villagers. They said some false police cases have been filed against the villagers who are opposing the power project.

People who have handed over their land to the government have threatened agitation.

They said that the notice to acquire land must be scrapped. It should also be stated here that IDCO has closed the road leading to Saganamunda village where land will be acquired in a short while.

In 2015, a tender was floated for a two-and-a-half kilometre road from Lutharabandh village to Saganamunda panchayat headquarters.

PNN