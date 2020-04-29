The kind of diet we consume has a direct impact on our health. A balanced diet builds a healthy body and keeps diseases at bay. A diet should always have the right mix of vitamins, proteins, fats and carbohydrates. These don’t only contribute to physical health only, but also keeps a person mentally agile. These four items are a must to lead a healthy life.

Tomatoes: This item must be consumed raw as a salad. Usually tomatoes are one of the main ingredients of salads… so it is easy to eat them raw. Tomato is beneficial for the skin and brain. Lycopene is found in tomatoes, which keeps the heart healthy and lowers risk of various types of cancer. One can also have tomato soup without mixing any other ingredient it. So for a healthy life start consuming tomatoes from today itself.

Whole grains: This item should be an integral part of one’s diet. Whole grains help to cure stomach problems. Carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals are found in whole grains, which are very beneficial for a healthy body.

Green leafy vegetables: Green vegetables contain vitamins like C, E, and K, which are contribute to make the body and mind fit and healthy. These vitamins also keep diseases at bay. So for a long and healthy life eat vegetables rich in vitamins C, E and K. They contribute in developing a strong immune system. A must have during the coronavirus days.

Milk: Milk gives the body essential minerals and quality protein. Milk is rich in potassium, calcium and phosphorous. Milk also has vitamins B and D… two items that contribute to a healthy body.