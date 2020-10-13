Mumbai: Hindi film actress Sana Khan has recently bid goodbye to the entertainment world. The gorgeous actress announced it on social media. The actress left the showbiz to focus on religion and spirituality.

Sana has acted in a few Hindi films and was getting good offers. Earlier, she was in the news for her break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis. Her sudden announcement has taken everyone, mainly her close friends and fans, in surprise.

Not only Sana, there are many other celebrities who surprised their fans by leaving the film industry in the name of religion and spirituality.

Here’s a list of those who left the showbiz to serve the Lord.

Anu Aggarwal: Gorgeous beauty Anu worked in the superhit film Aashiqui. She was one of the top model of her time and was most sought after actress. However, Anu’s life changed completely after she met an accident. She had been in a coma for about 29 days due to that accident which left her with no memory of her earlier life. Now she does yoga to find ‘inner happiness’ and credited it for her recovery.

Barkha Madan: She was a Miss India 1994 finalist contestant. She is a former Indian model, film actress and film producer who has appeared in Hindi and Punjabi language films. Impressed by Buddhist ideologies, in November 2012 she had her ordination to become a Buddhist nun and changed her name to Ven. Gyalten Samten.

Sofia Hayat: She has always been a controversial actress. Sofia has also worked in many films and was part of Bigg Boss reality show. She too has now left the film world. Sofia now calls herself a nun. As a nun, she also shares her photos on social media.

Zaira Wasim: Zaira left the film world after earning a name in a short time. She has acted in the films Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky is Pink. On June 30 2019, Zaira announced she would be leaving her acting career because it conflicted with her religious beliefs.