The race towards finding a vaccine against Covid-19 intensifies by the day. Meanwhile, the question remains when the world will get the much-awaited antidote to the deadly contagion.

Last week, in an interview to an American broadcaster, top US expert Anthony Fauci said that he believes the vaccine should be out by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. Fauci said that even half an effective vaccine would be enough to get the pandemic in control by the end of 2021.

Here are the key developments in the quest to developing the Covid-19 vaccine: