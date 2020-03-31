Due to irregular eating habits, the problems like constipation and acidity occur. During constipation, there is pain in the stomach and does not feel like eating anything. Bloating or excess pain are symptoms of constipation.

To avoid this, you will have to make some changes in your diet so that your digestive system can function properly. In such a situation, today we will tell you about some superfoods, which can get rid of these problems.

Orange

An orange is rich in vitamin C and fibre properties can help decrease constipation pain. It can be taken in salad too. Orange is very beneficial for your stomach health.

Almonds

Almonds are not only good for heart but also help in keeping the intestines healthy. Almonds are rich in protein and fibre. Packed with magnesium, it works to strengthen the intestines. Almonds are not only healthy for your brain, it can also get rid of stomach problems one has.

Banana

Bananas are high in fibre and are helpful in normalising the problem of constipation. Constipation can be reduced to some extent by Intake of this fruit. It is quite beneficial for the stomach due to its various properties.

Oats

Several studies have shown that oats can give you relief from constipation. It also improves digestion. Wheat oats relieve constipation and help us keeping the digestive system healthy.

Green vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek, mustard etc. have high amount of fibre, potassium and magnesium, which can help you get rid of constipation problem.