Tihidi: The government lays much importance on effective implementation of Swachh Bharat, but Tihidi block in Bhadrak has lagged behind in achieving its target. Slow toilet construction is said to be the main culprit in it, it was alleged.

Only two panchayats were declared open defecation free while toilet construction has slowed in seven other panchayats.

According to reports, the block administration is on its toes to complete 8,200 toilets by March.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) which implements Swachh Bharat Gramin Mission has initiated expeditious efforts to meet the target in the seven panchayats while scores of people have not been included as beneficiaries.

Swachch Bharat Gramin was initiated in Tihdi in 2014-15. The block has 31 panchayats. The administration had set a target of constructing 35,236 toilets in these panchayats. Panchayats like Bahabalpur, Barasar, Saya, Sahapur, Kanpada, Gobindapur and Jamjodi have lagged behind in toilet construction.

For three years after its launch, the scheme moved at a snail’s pace, locals said. Later, the RWSS authorities held review meetings and expedited its construction.

Junior engineers and members of the SHGs met people and made them aware of need for toilets.

In the last three years, 8,200 toilets have not been completed. Meanwhile, Paliabindha and Bhatapada panchayats were declared open defecation free.

Junior engineers of RWSS, Khagendra Prasad Behera and Manasi Mohapatra assured that motivators and SHG members have been mobilised in the panchayats to hasten completion of toilets. Target will be met by March, the officials added.