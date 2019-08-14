Mumbai: Hindi film industry is a place filed with extremely talented artists and it is true that talent can give you recognition. One of the finest examples of the above statement is the male actors who portrayed female characters seamlessly.

Here is the list of actors who played female characters and became immortal in the collective minds of the audience.

Ayushmann Khurrana

In the film ‘Dream Girl’, Ayushmann plays a man who routinely dresses up like a woman during the annual Ramayana and Mahabharata performances, and uses his talent to become a phone s*x operator who speaks to people pretending as Puja.

Recently, film’s trailer has been released recently with hilarious jokes. The film will hit the theatres September 13.

Kamal Haasan

In the film ‘Chachi 420’, Kamal Haasan played the role of a maid named Laxmi Godbhole. This was inspired by hit Hollywood film Mrs Doubtfire in 1993. The make-up and looks were so finely done that it was really hard to believe that chachi in the film was a male and the film rocked the box office.

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade is blessed with innocent looks and had no problem playing the role of a female character in the film ‘Paying Guest’, and he aced his role. He has never looked this beautiful in his other movies. The movie did quite well for his career.

Riteish Deshmukh

In the film ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’, Riteish Deshmukh also played female character very promisingly. His acting skills steal the show and pulled off the role very well. He was so believable on the sets that everyone treated him as an aunty. He carried himself with the poise of a lady and nailed it.

Govinda

Hindi film industry’s comedy king Govinda who played the role of aunty in ‘Aunty No. 1’ is unforgettable. His performance was entertaining and whatever role he plays he nailed it.

Javed Jaffrey

Javed played a funny role of western woman with blonde hair in the film ‘Paying Guest’. Before this, he was also seen in a female look in Tehelka and Mr. Shrimati (1993).

PNN/Agencies