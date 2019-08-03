Hindi film industry produced many films where there is perfect blend of action, romance and emotion. Action scenes, however, always stand out among all. No wonder then, a number of stars chose to do their own stunts and also suffered serious injuries during the shoot.

Here we bring you a list of stars that were injured during shoot:

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was injured while shooting for his upcoming horror film ‘Bhoot’. Vicky was in Gujarat and was doing the Bhanu Pratap Singh movie when suddenly a door fell on him which fractured his cheekbone. He was immediately rushed to hospital. Right now he is doing fine after receiving 13 stitches.

Disha Patani

After ‘Bharat’, Disha is in news for her upcoming film ‘Malang’. Patani was hurt during the shooting of a song in the film. After preliminary treatment, she hit the sets again.

John Abraham

Dhoom actor John Abraham is busy for his upcoming film ‘Pagalpanti’. A few days back, while shooting a stunt scene, he injured his hand. Doctors have advised the actor to take rest for at least 20 days.

Shahrukh Khan

In the 2010 film ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ Shahrukh was seen in a guest appearance, during which he injured his shoulder.

Salman Khan

Dabang Khan Salman Khan’s name is also in the list. Salman was doing a stunt scene in ‘Wanted’ and injured himself. Shooting of the movie restarted only after he recovered completely. The film was released in 2009 and was a box office hit.

Hrithik Roshan

Superhero ‘Hrithik Roshan’ is one of the hardworking actors in the film industry. In 2012 movie ‘Agneepath’, he did a number of dangerous stunts during which he suffered significant injuries.

Akshay Kumar

In the 2012 hit movie ‘Rowdy Rathore’ Akshay suffered severe injuries in his shoulder, which led him to stop shooting. The film was directed by actor and choreographer Prabhu Deva.

PNN/Agencies