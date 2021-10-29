Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has allowed a bail to Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, at a Rs 1 lakh bond, as per the orders issued Friday.

Justice N. W. Sambre, who granted bail to Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha Thursday, has asked them to furnish one or more surety and not leave Mumbai or India without the permission of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating officer.

They have been asked not to indulge in similar activities, not make any public statements about the case, attend the NCB office every Friday between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and also go there as and when called.

The court has also directed them not to indulge in influencing witnesses in any manner, attempt to delay the trial and attend court on all dates in the order, which will pave the way for the release of the trio later Friday.

Justice Sambre had Thursday evening granted bail to the three youngsters nabbed in the NCB swoop on a cruise ship party October 2, and the detailed orders were set for Friday.