Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Well it may sound funny, but then this is true. There has always been the tendency among parents to name their newborn after famous persons or incidents. However, there are two couples of this town in Uttar Pradesh (UP) who have named their newborn after the deadly coronavirus and other words associated with the pandemic. To cut it short one couple has named their baby ‘Corona’ while the other has christened the newborn as ‘Lockdown’. They have done so with the hope that in future people will always take precautions against the dreaded disease.

A baby girl born here on the day of Janta Curfew has been named ‘Corona’, while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of UP has been christened ‘Lockdown’.

Confirming the development, in-charge of Khukhundu Primary Health Centre (in Deoria) RP Tripathi said, “Sunday evening a baby boy was born and within hours he was named as ‘Lockdown’ by his family. It is necessary that we should all follow lockdown properly, and also wash hands frequently to be save ourselves from COVID-19. The mother and the baby have been discharged Wednesday morning. Both are safe.”

Khukhundu village residents Neeraja Devi and Pawan Prasad became parents of the baby boy. “On Sunday evening, I rushed my wife to the PHC, where she delivered a handsome baby boy. I named him ‘Lockdown’ as we all are reeling under COVID-19 pandemic. In my view, lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right step to save us from the deadly virus,” said Pawan.

“My boy will remind everyone to take precautions against COVID-19, to save themselves and the nation,” Pawan, who is a farmer, added.

On the day of Janta Curfew, Bablu Tripathi and Ragini Tripathi became parents of the baby girl at Sohgoura village of this town in Uttar Pradesh. She was named ‘Corona’ by her uncle Nitesh Tripathi.

“The baby girl was born on Janta Curfew day and we were surprised as she was named ‘Corona’ by her uncle. He told us that coronavirus has united India and the entire country celebrated it by beating thaalis, so he named his niece as ‘Corona’,” said a nurse at the hospital where the girl was born.

Agencies