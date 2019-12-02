New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel Sunday came out with revised tariff plans for its mobile customers, which would come into effect from December 3.

The announcement has come amid an adverse Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). In November, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea had announced to raise tariffs in December.

Post the revisions, the current Rs 129 pack for 28 days with unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB data will cost Rs 148, an Airtel statement said.

Similarly, the plans worth Rs 169 and Rs 199 for 28 days have been merged and a new pack of Rs 248 has been created which would offer the same benefits as the former two, with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB data per day.

The Rs 249 worth pack which offered unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 2GB data per day would cost Rs 298, said the statement. Packs which currently cost Rs 448 and 499 for 82 days would now cost Rs 598 and Rs 698 for 84 days.

The current yearly plan worth Rs 1,699 would be charged Rs 2,398, among other rate hikes.

“Airtel’s new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise/day to Rs 2.85/day and offer generous data and calling benefits. In addition, Airtel provides exclusive benefits as part of the Airtel Thanks platform, which enables access to premium content from Airtel Xstream (10,000 movies, exclusive shows, and 400 TV channels), Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and much more,” it said.

IANS