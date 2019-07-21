Thanks to actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, stars of Hindi film industry are no strangers in Hollywood. While, there is an ongoing migration of celebrities to the West, there are many who chose to say no to some huge Hollywood productions.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK was the first choice to play the host in “Slumdog Millionaire”. However, SRK turned down the role that ultimately went to Anil Kapoor.

Dilip Kumar

The Tragedy King was approached to play the role of Sherif Ali in the multiple-Oscar winning movie “Lawrence of Arabia”. However, Dilip Kumar said no to this role.

Aishwarya Rai

The former Miss World was approached to play the role of the beautiful priestess Briseis in the 2004 film “Troy”. However, the prospect of having to take part in intimate scenes with Brad Pitt led the actress to turn down the offer. The role later went to Australian actress Rose Bryne.

Hrithik Roshan

Touted as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, always maintained that he would not act in Hollywood films, despite his “global” appearance. This is why, when he was offered a pivotal role in the “Pink Panther 2”, which also starred Aishwarya, the dancing superstar said no.

Madhuri Dixit: Although the details of the film are unknown, the dancing diva was offered to be part of a Hollywood film. However, since her role was limited to a dream sequence, she turned down the offer.

Akshay Kumar: Action Kumar was reportedly approached to star opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a film, but he was not interested in catering to the Hollywood audience.