Mumbai: An actor plays different roles during his film career. Sometimes he becomes someone’s lover or girlfriend, sometimes parents and siblings of the same actor-actress.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we are going to tell you about some actors who have appeared on screen as both siblings and lovers.

Ranveer Singh- Priyanka Chopra

Actor Ranveer Singh and actress Priyanka Chopra is a hit pair on screen. In film ‘Gunday’, the two were seen romancing with each other, while in the film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ they were seen as siblings.

John Abraham-Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone played the role of John Abraham’s sister in the film ‘Race 2’, while in the film ‘Desi Boyz’ the two were seen as lovers.

Shahrukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai

King of romance Shahrukh Khan and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan acted as siblings in the film ‘Josh’ in 2000 directed by Mansoor Khan. Both have also appeared as a couple in ‘Devdas’, ‘Mohabbatein’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Juhi Chawla-Akshay Kumar

Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar have also appeared in both types of characters on screen. In the film ‘Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi’, they were seen romancing with each other, while in the film ‘Ek Rishtaa’, Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar appeared as siblings.

Kareena Kapoor-Tusshar Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor started their careers at the same time. Tusshar’s early films included ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’ and ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, in which both of them were seen as couples while in the film ‘

’ they played the characters of brother and sister.

PNN/Agencies