Kolkata: Migrant workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning to West Bengal and have recovered now have a new job. They have been roped in by the West Bengal government to help hundreds of those suffering from the pandemic. These migrant workers have become frontline COVID-19 warriors. They are helping coronavirus patients at different hospitals in the metropolis, a senior government official said Tuesday.

Forty nine migrant workers have been inducted by the West Bengal government as members of its ‘COVID-19 Warriors Club’. Their responsibility is to assist the coronavirus-hit patients.

These COVID-19 warriors are from the districts of Birbhum, Coochbehar, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Murshidabad. They are being paid a monthly honorarioum of Rs 15,000, the official said.

“The primary job of these COVID-19 warriors is to keep up the morale of the patients currently undergoing treatment. They are doing so by sharing with them their own stories of recovery. These men will also provide updates to the relatives of those being treated,” the official said.

Before being engaged for the work, these migrant labourers were trained for at least seven days about the safety measures while assisting a patient at the COVID-19 ward, the official said.

“They are basically providing non-medical services mainly through counselling. They will also play a role in raising awareness about the contagion among the patients and their relatives,” the official said.

“These men have also been trained also on how to change oxygen cylinders, check blood pressure, body temperature. Also a few other basics necessities required while treating a patient,” the official added.

These 49 COVID-19 warriors are working in different hospitals in the city, including the state-run Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. All of them have been put up at the Youth Hostel at Salt Lake stadium.

As per West Bengal government’s plans similar such clubs are being set up in every district, the official added.