Mumbai: Celebrities have to sacrifice and make efforts to satisfy their fans. While the efforts, the stunts they perform onscreen are well applauded, the changes they have made in their personality and life often go unnoticed.
There are many famous actors and actresses who have changed their names to fit in the industry. Here is the list of top celebrities who changed their name for various reasons.
- Salman Khan: Salman was initially named Abdul Rashid Salim Salman. He chose to be called just Salman Khan. Short and sweet, isn’t it?
- Preity Zinta: You are named something, and then there are some names made just for you. Preity Zinta was called Preetam Singh Zinta, but she chose to be called Preity which very well suits her engaging looks.
- Aamir Khan: Much like Salman Khan, Aamir’s real name is Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan. It’s good that Aamir chose a shorter version of his name.
- Akshay Kumar: The Khiladi star’s name was not-so-Khiladi. He had the name Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia initially. As we can well imagine a named like that certainly needed a change and we are glad, our star preferred the name Akshay.
- Rajinikanth: As Bollywood is a show business; your name isn’t just a name but also a part of who you are. And the name is crucial that even the mighty Rajini had to change it! Originally named Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajnikanth thought that he needed a better name to create a mark for himself, and we couldn’t agree more!
- Mallika Sherawat: Although her Bollywood career now seems faded, Mallika still has many fans. Not many people know that the hottie’s real name is Reema Lamba which she chose to leave in her past.
- Sunny Leone: Karenjit Kaur Vohra is a name which wouldn’t get established even in Bollywood, let alone the porn industry that she worked in. To shape her career well, the ‘Jackpot’ actress changed her name to Sunny Leone.