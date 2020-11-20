Dubai: His fans were happy when they saw him wearing the jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after more than 12 months. But then MS Dhoni has always had a huge fan following for his super ‘Cool’ attitude on the field. MS Dhoni is also admired for being the quintessential family man who spends quality time with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

So even though IPL-13 ended a few days back in the UAE, the former Indian captain decided to stay back here for a few more days. He wanted to celebrate Sakshi’s 32nd birthday in style and what better place than Dubai. The small birthday party also got a boost with the presence of tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

Pictures of Sakshi’s birthday instantly became viral. Sania and Shoaib were seen getting an image clicked with the couple. Sania shared the picture from Sakshi’s birthday on her Instagram account. It should be stated here that Sania had been away from Shoaib for a long time due to the coronavirus outbreak. When the lockdown restrictions were eased she flew down here.

Sakshi had recently made a honest confession. She said she would not have looked at Dhoni had he sported the long hair look when they first met.

“Luckily I didn’t see him with that long hair. If I had met him when he had that orange long hair I wouldn’t even have looked at him. There has to be aesthetics,” Sakshi said in a video posted by CSK.

Sakshi also added that she is the only one who can make Dhoni lose his cool. “I’m the only one who can upset him. He is calm about everything but I am the only one who can provoke him because I’m the closest to him,” she added.