Mumbai: Getting pregnant before marriage is considered a very shameful thing, especially in India. However, with changing time, people are coming forward to accept pregnancy before marriage.

Many cases are reported where marriage is not held necessary for becoming pregnant. Getting pregnant before marriage is also becoming common in the Hindi film industry. Several actresses got pregnant before their marriage.

Let’s take a look at the stars who were expecting earlier than getting hitched!

SRIDEVI: The veteran actress was the first who openly spoke about her pregnancy before marriage to Boney Kapoor. As per reports, she was around seven months pregnant at the time of her wedding. She later gave birth to Janhvi Kapoor.

KONKONA SEN SHARMA: After dating co-actor Ranveer Shorey for a long time, the couple finally tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held at Konkona’s residence on September 3, 2010. Konkona gave birth to a baby boy just six months after marriage on March 15, 2011, which makes it clear that she was pregnant before her marriage.

AMRITA ARORA: Her sudden marriage with businessman boyfriend, Shakeel Ladak surprised everyone. Her pregnancy news came soon after marriage. She was expecting before getting hitched, but she kept quiet on the matter.

CELINA JAITLEY: Former Miss India Universe dated a Dubai-based hotelier Peter Haag for a long time, and then both of them tied the knot. Just a few months after the marriage, sources claimed that Celina is pregnant with twins boys. Her marriage occurred in July 2011, and she delivered her twins babies in March 2012.

MAHIMA CHAUDHARY: Actress Mahima Chaudhary married Bobby Mukherjee in a private wedding ceremony in 2006. According to the insiders, she was a few months pregnant at the time of her marriage. Soon after her marriage, she gave birth to a baby girl, which made us sure that she was pregnant before marriage!