New Delhi: A number of politicians, seers and other prominent personalities were among the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Here’s a list of the key figures who were acquitted by the special CBI court. The Babri Masjid demolition took place in 1992 and finally after close to 28 years, the verdict was announced Wednesday.

LK Advani: He was the political face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. LK Advani was at a podium as frenzied mob of karsevaks (volunteers) brought down the mosque on December 6, 1992. He later called it the saddest day of his life. It was a statement that did not go down well with the BJP’s Hindutva base. At 92, Advani is no longer actively involved in politics but a judicial closure to the case in his favour will be a matter of huge relief to him. It was his ‘Rath Yatra’ in 1990 in favour of building a temple at the disputed site that brought the issue to the centre stage of national politics and helped the BJP emerge as an alternative to the Congress.

Murli Manohar Joshi: He was the BJP president during the period when thousands the mosque was brought down. Joshi is a contemporary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani. The three were the key faces of the party in 1980s and 1990s. At 86 years of age, Joshi like Advani is no longer much active in politics. He has been a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh several times and was considered close to the RSS.

Kalyan Singh: Another veteran BJP leader, Singh was Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the mosque was demolished. Subsequently his government was dismissed by the Centre as he had assured that no violence will be allowed during the ‘karseva’ and the mosque will remain safe. However, he failed to keep his assurances. As the head of the UP government, he was held as the ‘main culprit’ by many for the demolition. Singh however, has always maintained his innocence. Now 88, he is also no longer much active.

Uma Bharti: She was the most recognised woman face of the movement. The ‘sadhvi’ was known for her fiery oratory. She was seen elated and emotional as the mosque was brought down. Bharti always said that it was an spontaneous act not a conspiracy. Never apologetic about the incident, she had said before the verdict that she would not seek bail if she was convicted. Bharti was a Cabinet minister in the first Narendra Modi government. However, she did not fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She has off late kept herself out of the BJP’s organisational affairs. At 61, she is much younger than many others linked to the movement. She is also known for her mercurial temperament.

Vinay Katiyar: A firebrand Hindutva leader, he once headed the Bajrang Dal, the VHP’s youth wing. Like Singh and Bharti, he was among the crop of OBC leaders of BJP who were associated with its Hindutva politics. His political graph soared within the party during the 1990s as he was elected to Lok Sabha several times. The 66-year-old has at times hit headlines for his extreme remarks. At present he seems to be out of favour with the current party leadership.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai: Das, 82, was one of the leading seers associated with the temple movement. He headed the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. He is now head of the trust formed by the Central Government to oversee the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Rai is a leading Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and is general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which Das heads. He is considered a key member of the Hindutva brain trust associated with the temple movement.