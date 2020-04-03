Bhadrak: Exercising Odisha COVID-19 regulations formed by the state government, Bhadrak collector Gyana Das has imposed total lockdown in certain areas of Bhadrak district from 8:00pm Friday to 8:00pm Sunday.

In a notification, Das informed that the area of total lockdown will be the whole of Bhadrak municipality, Samiraipur village of Gelpur GP (Bhadrak block) and Charampa railway station area.

During the lockdown period, limited chemist shops, ambulance, hospital/nursing home, electronic/print media (as decided by the superintendent of police), municipal sanitation work, fire service, drinking water, power supply with limited staff, COVID related works, IT/Telecom services, and other essential services will be exempted, the notification mentions.

The collector said everybody will need to remain in their houses and not to roam around the town for any purpose. If anyone found roaming in those areas, action as per the above-mentioned Act will be taken against them, he said.

Notably, the Odisha government has framed Odisha COVID-19 regulations, 2020 for prevention and containment of coronavirus, in exercise of powers conferred upon section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1987.

